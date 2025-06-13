Kanye West spotted at Diddy's trial as he reaffirms his support: Watch

Kanye West was seen walking into the court with Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son

Kanye West caused a stir at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial by making an unexpected courtroom appearance.

As reported by ABC News’ Reena Roy, Ye showed up to the court on Friday, June 13, on day 23 of Combs' federal trial.

A TikTok video captured the Runaway rapper stepping out of a black car, shaking a fan’s hand, and walking straight into Manhattan federal court. He was joined by one of Combs’ children and confirmed he was there in support of the Bad Boy Records founder.

When asked if he planned to testify, West remained silent.

His visit reportedly lasted less than an hour. After about 50 minutes inside, West exited the courthouse and got back into the vehicle that had dropped him off. His wife, Bianca Censori, did not attend, though she was spotted in New York with him just hours earlier, per TMZ.

A source told CNN that West had been in touch with Christian “King” Combs — Diddy’s 27-year-old son — about attending the trial with the family. The two are reportedly working on music together.

West has continued to stand by Combs, who is facing serious charges including sex trafficking, prostitution-related offenses, and racketeering conspiracy following his arrest in September 2024.

Back in February, West voiced his support online, writing on X: “FREE PUFF.” He added, “ALL THESE CELEBRITY N****S AND BITCHES IS P***Y YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S**T.”