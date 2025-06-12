Brooklyn Beckham shares emotional note by Nicola Peltz amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share an homage to their love as tension with family goes strong

Brooklyn Beckham gave the message that he only needs wife Nicola Peltz’s unwavering support to get through the feud with his family.

The 26-year-old model took to Instagram and showed off his back tattoo which is an imprint of Nicola’s heartfelt note written for him.

Brooklyn shared the picture of the tattoo on Wednesday, June 11, which read, My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I've ever met and hope I never go a day without your love.”

Nicola continued, “I think you are so incredible. Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, your future wifey."

The note was written by the actress before their wedding in April 2022.

The moving post comes on the heels of couple’s rift with the Beckhams. Sources close to the family previously revealed that the conflict centres around the former soccer player’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who allegedly briefly dated the eldest Beckham son years ago.

However, the two have now split but Nicola and Brooklyn continue to keep their distance from the family.