Megan Moroney hints at Olivia Rodrigo collab ahead of next album release

Olivia Rodrigo and Megan Moroney join hands for collaborative song?

Megan Moroney is hoping to get into the studio with Olivia Rodrigo for an upcoming collaboration.

Th 27-year-old country star revealed that she is currently working on her next album after her song, Am I Okay, became a hit last year, in an interview on Wednesday, June 11.

"I am definitely in the studio working on the next album. I'm giving myself a few more months to write some more songs, but it feels lighter and a little more carefree than my other albums,” said the CMA-winning artist.

Moroney also shared that she is hoping to write songs with the drivers license hitmaker in the near future.

"I would imagine that [our song] would lean sad and angry. I think we would crush an idea like that," she said of the future collab.

Along with Rodrigo, Moroney went on to add that she would enjoy a more “fun” collaborative experience with Tate McRae, whom she shared a stage with last year, to perform her song, Tennessee Orange.

"I'm a fan of them," Moroney said of the popstars. "I've gotten to briefly hang out with both of them, and I think we could come up with something really cool if the opportunity presented itself."