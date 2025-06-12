Chris Pratt, ex-wife Anna Faris attend son's graduation together

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris meetup at son's graduation

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris reunited this week for a special moment in their son’s life, setting aside any past tension to come together as a family.

The two were spotted attending the sixth-grade graduation of their 12-year-old son, Jack, in Santa Monica on Monday. It marked the first time the former couple had been seen together publicly since 2018.

Despite recent headlines criticizing Pratt for not mentioning Faris in a Mother’s Day post, the exes appeared to be in good spirits at the school event. They stood on sides of Jack for a family photo and even shared a hug, signaling a warm and supportive atmosphere.

Pratt, 45, wasn’t alone at the ceremony.

He was joined by his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 35, with whom he shares three young children: daughters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2, and a son named Ford, who is just seven months old.

Faris, 48, also mingled comfortably with Schwarzenegger, and the two women shared an embrace of their own, as per The Daily Mail.

The moment between the blended family stood in contrast to the last time Pratt and Faris were seen together publicly, back in August 2018, when they were photographed looking tense during a walk in Los Angeles.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris first met in 2007 on the set of Take Me Home Tonight, a romantic comedy set in the 1980s. They got engaged a year later and married in Indonesia in 2009. After nearly a decade of marriage, they announced their separation in 2017. Pratt filed for divorce later that year, and the split was finalized on October 31, 2018.

Since then, both stars have moved forward with new relationships. Faris married cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021, while Pratt wed Schwarzenegger in 2019.