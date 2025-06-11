Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin split because of THIS reason

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin called it quits after eight years

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin sent a wave of shock among fans who got heartbroken seeing their beloved couple break up after eight years of being together.

The unexpected split caused 'incredible pain' to the Fifty Shades of Grey actress along with the fans who were rooting for them.

Despite the reports that Johnson tried to hold a flame for them to be together because she 'loved him' and 'his kids so much', the two parted ways apparently because Coldplay frontman wasn't ready to marry.

A source told Page Six, that 35-year-old was 'sick' of Martin 'dragging his feet' over their wedding date.

The duo exchanged rings a couple of years after they began dating in 2017.

Reportedly, Pedro Pascal's costar and Fix You crooner have had disagreements over having kids. Unlike Johnson, Martin already has two kids he shares with ex-wife.

A source told The Sun, "They really tried to work through their issues but the age gap was often a problem. She’d [also] expressed that she may want children in the future, whereas Chris is kind of done with that part of his life."

The insider further told the outlet that the pair had been facing a lot of issues over the years.

One more reason that is reportedly another decisive factor in their relationship is their 'flourishing careers'. It has reportedly proved to be an obstacle on their path to 'happily ever after'.