Scooter Braun makes rare comment about relationship with Justin Bieber

Scooter Braun has recently made rare comment about his relationship with former client Justin Bieber.

During a latest interview with Stephen Bartlett on the Diary of A CEO podcast, the industry insider revealed that things between himself and the Grammy winner are now “not the same” as they had been.

The retired music manager noted, “There comes a point where I understand he probably wants to go on and show that he can do it.”

“We worked together for so long and we had such extreme success,” remarked Scooter.

Scooter mentioned, “I think you get to a point as a man where you want to show the world you can do it on your own. And I completely respect that.”

Justin’s former manager added, “I think at this point, that’s what he’s doing. Myself and everyone from the old team is rooting for him.”

Earlier in 2023, media reports suggested that many of Scooter’s clients including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato left the management company.

A year later, Scooter reportedly confirmed he was retiring from managing acts.

Interestingly, Justin repeatedly shut down stories about him in the press, as the spokesperson revealed that it had been “a very transformative” year for him after he “ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him”.

Meanwhile, the music manager’s rep added that “sources” who were “disappointed that they no longer work with Justin” had been speaking negatively about him in the media.