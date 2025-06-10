Keanu Reeves steals show with hilarious moment at Tony Awards

The 2025 Tony Awards ceremony took an unexpected turn when actor Jonathan Groff surprised his The Matrix Resurrections costar Keanu Reeves with a playful stunt during his musical performance.

Groff, known for his impressive vocals, ventured into the audience and stood on the armrests of Reeves' seat at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The audience erupted in delight as Groff performed a melody of songs, including Just in Time, with Reeves seated below him.

The John Wick star was a good sport about the unexpected moment, even flashing two rock and roll signs to the camera. The lighthearted interaction between the two actors brought a touch of humor to the evening's festivities.

The Tony Awards ceremony recognized excellence in Broadway theater, with Maybe Happy Ending taking home the most awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.

The musical, an original story about two lonely robots who find each other, won a total of six awards.

Other notable winners included Purpose, which won Best Play after receiving the Pulitzer Prize earlier this year, and Buena Vista Social Club, which took home four competitive awards.

The revival of Sunset Boulevard also received critical acclaim, winning three awards, including Best Revival and Lead Actress in a Musical.

In contrast to his luxurious film roles, Keanu Reeves has spoken about living a humble life. "Money doesn't mean anything to me. I've made a lot of money, but I want to enjoy life and not stress myself building my bank account. I give lots away and live simply, mostly out of a suitcase in hotels," he said in a previous interview.

The actor's down-to-earth personality has endeared him to fans worldwide.