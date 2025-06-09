Chris Martin pays special tribute to Celine Dion at Coldplay concert

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin honours Celine Dion on Music of the Spheres World Tour

Celine Dion enjoyed a Coldplay concert as the band took the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

The legendary singer, 57, took to Instagram after the concert on Saturday, June 7, and gushed about the experience, writing, “What an unforgettable evening with @Coldplay at @AllegiantStadium…My heart is still singing!.”

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker was honoured at the stage as Coldplay frontman Chris Martin paid tribute to her, saying, “Well, Celine, my beautiful sister. You make my heart go on and on, near far, you’re a total superstar. Let’s hear it for the legendary Celine Dion, we love you.”

The moment sparked an emotional reaction from Dion who appeared teary-eyed in fan-posted videos from the concert.

Sharing multiple snaps from the show, Dion added, “A heartfelt thanks to the band and their amazing team for welcoming my family with warmth and kindness.

The pictures included her with the Fix You singers, as well as Dion waving at the crowd and making a heart gesture with her hands.

Dion was accompanied by her three sons, Rene-Charles, 24, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 14, at the show, all of whom she shared with her late husband, Rene Angelil.