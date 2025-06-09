Katie Price brings surprise guest and drama to Portsmouth Pride

Katie Price takes the stage at Portsmouth Pride with her daughter Princess in the crowd

Katie Price raised eyebrows at Portsmouth Pride after braving the pouring rain to headline the event.

The 47-year-old former glamour model took center stage as the headline act for this year's Pride festivities, sharing the lineup with Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, who also performed Saturday night.

Despite the relentless weather, a large crowd gathered to watch the mum-of-five sing several songs.

Wearing a pink jacket and a sparkly hat emblazoned with the word 'Pricey,' Katie flaunted her noticeably slimmer frame.

Fans have voiced concern over weight loss for months, and she previously addressed the topic in may. Her eldest daughter, Princess Andre, was spotted in the audience, watching her mother's performance.

In between songs, Katie addressed the crowd, saying: 'You probably know all the songs that I am singing, because I am not a singer, I am not a pop star, I am doing it because I love it, who cares.'

Later in her set, she invited Married At First Sight star Ella Morgan onto the stage.

Ella is the ex-girlfriend of Katie' current partner, JJ Slater. The two women exchanged compliments and joked about their similarities, with Katie saying they had 'a lot in common.'