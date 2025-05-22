Katie Price denies Ozempic use as she credits slim figure to clean eating

Katie appeared underweight in a skimpy summer dress

Katie Price's drastic weight loss has surprised many of her fans.

The 46-year-old mum of five continues to spark concern with her noticeably slimmed-down figure, as seen in her new Instagram photos posted on Thursday.

Katie appeared underweight in a skimpy summer dress, while the former glamour model wore heavy makeup.

Her recent pictures have left fans worried about her weight loss, despite Katie insisting she is in 'a really good place' after cleaning up her diet.

She explained that her previous food choices left her feeling 'puffy,' and people had become used to seeing her 'bigger' over recent years.

Al though, she has been accused of using Ozempic injections or similar weight loss aids, Katie has repeatedly denied such claims.

She emphasised that her transformation is natural, saying she now simply 'watches what she eats' and exercise more.

In an interview with The Sun, she said: 'I was eating the wrong things. Potatoes pasta, carbs, they just puffed me up and made me fart but I have cleaned up my diet a lot and eat better things so now I don't fart.'

Over the years, Katie has often made headlines for her physical appearance and extensive cosmetic procedures, with her surgery bills reportedly totalling around £500,000.