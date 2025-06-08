'Gladiator' director unveils the genre he wishes to direct

Ridley Scott plans to make 'Gladiator III'

Filmmaker Ridley Scott has opened that there is still a particular genre that he would love to direct.

Scott is responsible for making films like Gladiator, Alien, Blade Runner, Prometheus and many more.

His last film Gladiator II starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington turned out to be blockbuster at the box office in 2024.

After helming so many successful films, he still feels that there is one dream that is left unfulfilled.

The 87-year-old wants to make a western film or a musical.

Ridley told Collider, "If they're good enough, and you know it's not the moment because everyone's afraid of it, you keep it sitting, waiting, and then come back.”

“So, I have a Western, which is the best Western I've ever read. It was on a shelf of an author who had died. It’s from his estate.”

The American filmmaker continued, “I bought the script, so I own it, and the moment will come to make it. So, I still have to do a musical. I still have to do a pirate movie. I still have to do a Western."

However, it is not officially confirmed but reportedly, Scott is aiming to make another Gladiator sequel in the future.