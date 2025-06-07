Victoria Beckham showcases summer glow amid Brooklyn family feud

Victoria Beckham takes internet by storm with recent social media post

Victoria Beckham has recently offered a glimpse into her summer look amid feud with son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

The former Spice Girl, who shares three sons and one daughter with husband David Beckham, took the internet by storm with her latest post.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria, 51, shared a video showcasing her radiant complexion ahead of the upcoming season while promoting her latest make-up products.

In the clip, she was seen sitting in a room with a white towel wrapped around her head and wearing a white bathrobe.

Victoria also explained that she, “wanted something a little bit different and warmer” look for this summer.

Promoting her products in the caption, she wrote, “MADE FOR THE HEAT OF THE MOMENT. I love how both of these brand-new shades read like warm neutrals, meaning they suit every eye colour and every complexion. The result is effortless and sun-kissed.” – Victoria.”

This update comes amid escalating tensions between the Beckham family and the eldest son, Brooklyn.

A source close to the family told The Sun, “It shows how much this situation with his family has escalated. It’s very said for everyone involved, especially David and Victoria who love him very much. This isn’t the Brooklyn his family knows and loves. This post was a dagger to their hearts but they will always be there for Brooklyn.”

For the unversed, Brooklyn and Nicola’s noticeable absence from David’s 50th birthday celebration sparked speculation about a family fallout.