Kylie Jenner sparks buzz with cryptic wall painting amid home renovation

Kylie Jenner, reality star who is no stranger to the massive spotlight, stirred up buzz once again when she shared glimpses of a construction zone on her Instagram.

The 27-year-old influencer, who was recently seen going to Pilates with her sister Kendall Jenner, shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps of the makeover in progress on Thursday.

One shot showed a half-built arch and messy stairs, with loose wires sticking out and the word 'sconce ?' written near two spots where lights are probably going to shine later.

Kylie’s daughter left a sweet little mark on the renovation. The seven-year-old wrote her name Stormi in bright green letters, adding a heart and a small drawing that looked like Jesus on the cross.

The workers appeared to be moved by the little girl’s message and replied with their own note. On a plain wooden beam, they wrote, “We love you Kylie. God is here,” followed by two hearts.

However, the reality star Kylie Jenner seemingly shared the construction photos to redirect attention away from previous headlines about changes to her body.