Diddy trial: Judge gives final warning over Diddy's courtroom behaviour

The defendant was seen making expressions at and gesturing toward the jury during testimonies

Sean “Diddy” Combs is on thin ice with the judge overlooking his federal trial.

On Thursday, June 5, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian threatened to remove the rapper from court after he allegedly tried to engage with the jury, US Weekly reported.

“There’d be no interaction with the jury whatsoever,” the judge said. “Otherwise, I will remove your client from the courtroom.”

Subramanian said he had already made that rule clear, but Combs appeared to ignore it.

“There was a line of questioning where your client was nodding vigorously and looking at the jury,” the judge explained. “There should be no efforts to have any interactions with this jury.”

Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, assured the judge it wouldn't happen again.

According to an eyewitness inside the courtroom, one juror even appeared to laugh at something the defendant did, per US Weekly.

Courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg also claimed the rapper had been making various facial expressions during the trial — both supportive and dismissive — depending on the testimony.

The trial began in May after Diddy was arrested in September 2024 on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. He’s pleaded not guilty and remains behind bars after multiple denied bail requests.