Blake Lively innocent offer backfires amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively continues to draw backlash for off-screen behaviour

Blake Lively got embroiled in yet another controversy as she continues to fight legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Lively spent some downtime interacting with her fans on social media.

The Another Simple Favour star took to Instagram Stories to flex her floral arranging services.

The 37-year-old put up picture of peonies and Russian sage placed into a vase on her dining room table.

The Deadpool star's wife adding humour offered her services to her followers for floral arrangements for every occasion, be it 'next graduation, funeral or wedding' – a move labelled 'bizarre' by Daily Mail.

The connection of the mother of four with flowers is not something new for her fans.

Lively had shared her 'love for floristry' as 'straight-up peace' to her while promoting It Ends With Us – the movie in which she plays a florist named Lily Bloom.

For the unversed, Ryan Reynolds' partner and Taylor Swift's friendship has hit a rough patch especially after the Eras Tour performer got subpeaoned by the court.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend deeply upset at being dragged in the ongoing drama had responded through her team to the court order.

Now, Kanye West's nemesis – who has recently bought back rights of her songs – is keeping a distance from the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants actress.