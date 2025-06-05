Anne Hathaway is 'scared' of being called by her 'real name'

Anne Hathaway is currently filming 'Verity' with Dakota Johnson

Anne Hathaway has made a surprising confession that might leave people stunned.

The Devil Wears Prada famed star has unveiled that she does not like people referring to her by her real name, however, she is globally acclaimed by that name.

The 42-year-old appeared at The Tonight with Jimmy Fallon show in 2021, where she felt important to talk about her name specifically.

Hathaway revealed that she did a commercial at the age for 14 for which she had to get her SAG card and she asked them to make it by the name, 'Anne Hathaway'.

However, she never thought that it would stay with her for the rest of her life. The Idea of You star confessed that she gets scared when people call her Anne.

Academy Award winner said, “The only person who calls me Anne is my mother and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad.”

“So, every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me.”

The American actress continued, “On sets, nobody is comfortable calling me Anne ever. It doesn't fit. I’m an Annie.”

Work wise, Anne is busy working on new film Verity, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name.