Justin Bieber celebrates father's special day with heartfelt gesture

Justin Bieber made his father Jeremy Bieber’s milestone birthday extra special with a heartfelt virtual moment.

On Wednesday, June 4, the Baby hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate his dad’s 50th birthday by sharing a black-and-white screenshot from a video call.

The photo, featuring a beaming pop star, captured the Yummy singer mid-smile as he wished his father a happy 50th.

On the larger screen, Justin, who shares one child with wife Hailey, wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad," while a smaller inset in the corner showed Jeremy and another man standing behind him during the call.

The post, set to a classic birthday song, Las Mañanitas a Mi Madrem, showed the two-time Grammy winner’s bright, toothy smile, treating not just his father but his fans with a rare glimpse of genuine joy.

Not to mention the Stay singer's mother Pattie Mallette and father split up shortly after his birth.

Jeremy later welcomed two children, a daughter, Jazmyn, and a son, Jaxon, with his then-girlfriend before tying the knot with his now-wife, Chelsey Bieber.

The couple shares only one child, a son, Bay. Chelsey also shares one daughter, Allie, with her previous partner.

Meanwhile, Justin’s mother did remarried after her divorce, however the specific details of her current marital status and her husband's name are being kept under tight wraps.