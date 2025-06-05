Benny Blanco opens up about having kids with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco sheds light on wanting to become a dad

Benny Blanco had a candid conversation about his plans of becoming a dad.

The 37-year-old music producer gushingly admitted that he is “praying every day” to be a father.

Blanco, who is engaged to Selena Gomez, said, “I love kids; I love being an uncle. I want to be a dad, though, God willing. I'm just dreaming and praying every day,” in conversation with InStyle.

Blanco and Gomez are equally excited to have children as they go on to build their family. In a previous interview on Jay Shetty Podcast, the Only Murders In The Building star shared, "I don’t know what will happen, obviously, but I love children. I have an 11-year-old sister that I absolutely adore," referring to her younger sibling, Gracie.

"I love making [children] laugh; they're just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I’m so excited for it," the Disney alum added.

Although Gomez previously opened up about not being able to have kids because of health issues, she said, “It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby."