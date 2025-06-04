Cardi B says she'd 'end up killing' offset if still together

Cardi B is speaking out about her relationship with Offset, saying she's glad to be out of it.

The day after publicly announcing her new romance with Stefon Diggs, Cardi B got candid about her mindset now versus while she was with the Migos rapper.

"I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was," she told fans on X Spaces.

"Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind."

Cardi B revealed that she would have "end up killing" Offset if they were still together, citing the "constant lies, the gaslighting" and "infidelity" that led to their split.

"I was so depressed, ‘cause the lies, the constant drama. I would wake up every single morning paranoid," she said.

The rapper claimed that even her managers were worried about her mental health and wanted her to see a therapist. Cardi B said she did try therapy and attempted to reconcile with Offset, but ultimately decided to move on.

Now, Cardi B feels much better and is happy with her new relationship with Diggs. "I'm in a place right now that I'm very happy and I feel like I'm crawling. It's like I'm learning how to do things," she said.

"Dating is new to me, and it took a long time for me to open up to somebody."