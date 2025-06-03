David, Victoria Beckham prioritise family amid son Brooklyn's marital tensions

Victoria, David Beckham wow fans with recent update

Victoria and David Beckham are reportedly focused on keeping family ties intact amid ongoing tensions with their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The family has been under the spotlight since Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola skipped David’s 50th birthday celebration in London.

According to an insider, the former Spice Girl and football legend, 50, were initially thrilled to welcome Nicola into the Beckham family.

A source close to the development told People, “They were so excited to welcome Nicola into their family. David and Victoria had an amazing time at the wedding and thought it was one of the most special days of their lives. The whole day was full of beautiful memories for the couple. David and Victoria were thrilled to see their firstborn get married and start a family of his own.”

This comes on the heels of the aspiring chef avoiding public discussion of the family rift and instead shifting focus to his new hot sauce venture, Cloud 23.

Meanwhile, another source revealed that Nicola, “felt that Victoria ruined her wedding, and couldn’t understand why.”

Amid the ongoing family feud, the couple have recently pointed to external influences interfering in their marriage, further fueling speculation around the strained dynamics.