Grey's Anatomy Patrick Dempsey is a proud dad!

Patrick Dempsey is a proud dad

The Transformers villain Patrick Dempsey is a proud father, and he doesn't shy away from showing it!

The 59-year-old recently took to Instagram to unveil a major milestone in his twin sons Darby and Sullivan's life.

Former costar of Ellen Pompeo revealed that his 18-year-olds have graduated from high school.

The famed Dr. Derek Shepherd, aka McDreamy, from Grey's Anatomy posted a photo of himself and his wife Jillian Fink posing with their sons wearing graduation gowns.

He captioned the post as, “Graduation!! So proud of you boys and cannot wait to see where the next chapter of your lives will take you!”

The couple tied the knot in 1999, and share a daughter too, Talula.

Giving shock to the fans, the pair split in 2015 when Fink filed for divorce due to 'irreconcilable differences'.

She requested spousal support and joint custody of their three children; however, neither of the two pursued the proceedings and called off divorce a year later.

For the unversed, there were speculations about whether or not the race car driver would return to the Scream franchise as detective Mark Kincaid.

However, in March Dempsey disappointed his fans announcing that he will not reprise his role due to scheduling conflicts and the impact of Los Angeles wildfires.

"It just didn’t work out and we were dealing with the fires and everything that was going on and the schedule didn’t work out, unfortunately,” Dempsey explained to Variety in an interview.