Miley Cyrus takes subtle dig at father Billy Ray Cyrus?

Miley Cyrus gives insight into her different bonds with parents

Miley Cyrus gave new update on her relationship with her parents and hinted that she prefers mom Tish over dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

The 33-year-old singer confessed that despite being a grown-up she still feels like she is unable to feel safe without her mom.

“My mom no longer travels with me, because I’m 33 years old, and it was getting ridiculous,” she told The New York Times in an interview, adding, “I never want to detach from my mom, because we’re so close. I’ll get tears in my eyes even talking about her.”

However, she said, “if nature plays its course in the way that it does, I will be an individual without my mom at some point, and that used to completely paralyze me. So I guess the reason I said ‘I mother me’ is because I don’t have my mom with me the way that I used to.”

Miley added, “And now I just go, ‘What was it about her that made everything better?’ It was safety, because I knew any situation that I didn’t feel safe in, my mom would get me out of it or make it better. And so now I just imagine what soothed me about her, and then I do it for myself.”

The Flowers hitmaker went on to share that she wrote her song, End of the World, at a time when Tish and her were separated.

“She went on a vacation to Italy without me for one week, and it felt like the end of the world to both of us.”

Although Miley has reconnected with her father after years of estrangement, it seems that her bond with Tish is incomparable to her father’s.