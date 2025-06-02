John Brenkus dies at 54, cause of death revealed

Sports Scientist John Brenkus breathes his last at 54

John Brenkus passed away at 54 and the cause of death is now revealed.

The Sports Scientist and TV host died on Saturday, May 31, and left his fans grieving.

The latest statement from Brenkus’ family disclosed that the cause of death was his mental health struggles.

After confirming the sad news through social media, they wrote, “It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away. John, co-founder of BASE Productions, founder of Brinx.TV, and co-creator and host of the six‑time Emmy Award‑winning Sport Science, had been battling depression. John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31st, 2025. His family and friends ask for privacy and encourage anyone struggling with depression to seek help.”

Although the host kept up a jolly persona at the show, he had a vulnerable conversation about feeling “mentally lost” during a previous interview in 2023 which is seen under a new light after the news of his passing.

Sharing his struggle with depression at the time, Brenkus admitted, “I was in treatment for a long time. If my story helps even one person get help, it’s worth sharing,” in an interview with Marcellus Wiley on Never Shut Up.