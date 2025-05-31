Sydney Sweeney addresses Jonathan Davino breakup for the 1st time

Sydney Sweeney opens up about breaking off engagement with Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney reflected on her breakup with ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, in a new candid interview.

The 27-year-old actress confirmed that Davino and her have parted their ways and she is currently enjoying her single life.

The Euphoria star said, “I’m learning a lot about myself [and] spending more time with my friends,” in an interview with The Times of London, on Saturday, May 31.

Speaking of her single life, Sweeney said, “I’m loving it.”

The film producer and Anyone But You actress started dating in 2018 and called it quits this year in March, after cancelling their wedding plans.

When asked about what her life looks like these days, Sweeney answered with work. “I took three weeks off in April last year,” she said, adding that she works weekdays, evenings and weekends on four hours of sleep each night. “There’s 24 hours in a day, obviously, but I make sure that there are 26 for me.”

Sweeney is currently has her hands filled with projects, including, the third season of Euphoria.

“Being back is crazy, I love Cassie so much. She’s insane,” she joked about her breakthrough character. “I see it all the time where they don’t think I am right for [a role] because they watched Cassie in Euphoria. Especially because Cassie was such a se-ualized character — that puts a wall up for people.”

Adding to the common perception of the character, she added, “I feel like I’m constantly having to be, like, ‘No, no, I’m an actor, I’m supposed to be different characters.’”