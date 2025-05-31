Taylor Swift celebrates masters purchase with Jack Antonoff: Watch

Taylor Swift is not just singing Mine, she means it.

Ringing into the celebrations after purchasing her original masters from Shamrock Capital, six years after her catalog was sold to Scooter Braun, Taylor, 35, relived an iconic moment with Jack Antonoff from the making of Reputation.

Recreating the famously viral behind-the-scenes moment from the Reputation track Getaway Car, the 14-time Grammy-winning songstress and her longtime collaborator marked the exciting news on Friday, May 30, in the most fitting way possible.

Shortly after sent her admirers into a frenzy, Antonoff, 41, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a video featuring the You Belong With Me singer cradling her cat Meredith as the two sang her song Getaway Car, which was featured on her 2017 album.

"Rep forever guilt free listening!" the celebrated record producer captioned the brief clip, showing the Enchanted singer and her longtime pal jumping around a kitchen all while singing the hit single.

The duo’s fans were swept up in a wave of emotions, ranging from sheer excitement to heartfelt tears.

"This has such a different meaning now," one Swiftie exclaimed.

Another emotional fan added, "I AM SOBBING SO HARD RN."

A third chimed in under the post, "So happy you’re both celebrating the best! [bag of money, key, car emoji] Such a gem!"

Antonoff and Taylor’s, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, fan favourite moments came hours after she announced that she had finally got back her previously recorded hits on Friday via an open letter shared on her website.