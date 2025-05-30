Taylor Swift regains control of her music in major win

Taylor Swift drops mega bombshell about music deal

Taylor Swift broke her silence with the news all of her fans wanted to hear.

The 35-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Friday, May 30, and shared a picture of herself with all of her originally recorded albums and wrote, “You belong with me” in the caption.

The 14-times-Grammy winner also teased a major announcement, writing, “letter on my site :)” at the end of her caption.

The letter, which bore the news that Swift has now bought back her masters from Shamrock Capital, who owned them after the Scooter Braun drama.

"All of the music I've ever made now belongs to me. I've been bursting into tears of joy... ever since I found out this is really happening," Swift began in her letter.

"I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me. And all my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life's work," continued the emotional letter.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker went on to share how this feels like her biggest achievement in life, thanking her fans for supporting her to be able to make this dream come true.