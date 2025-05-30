Sydney Sweeney divides fans with 'attention seeking' stunt

Sydney Sweeney set the internet ablaze, sparking reactions from fans after what appeared to be an "attention-seeking" move.

On Thursday, May 29, in a joint Instagram post with Dr. Squatch, the Euphoria star officially introduced Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss, describing it as "A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater."

The announcement triggered a wave of reactions online, with fans expressing everything from amusement to confusion and even concern.

"Imagine being down bad enough to buy this," one user commented bluntly, while another scoffed, "Alright this is getting ridiculous."

A third drew the line, "Sydney honey I love you but I don’t know about this."

"No way this is a real thing," a fourth wrote, punctuated with a series of skull emoji.

One quipped, "Finally you made a way for discord mods to shower," followed by a sarcastic comment, stating, "She has to cover the costs for that Florida mansion and jet ski. Someone tell her Onlyfans will make her more than acting."

It is pertinent to note that despite being one of Hollywood’s most in-demand young actresses, Sweeney, 27, has openly discussed her struggles to afford the high cost of living in Los Angeles.

In previous interviews, she revealed that she can’t maintain her lifestyle in Los Angeles without brand deals and collaborations.