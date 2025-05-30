Gigi, Bella Hadid have half-sister Aydan Nix no one knew about

Gigi and Bella Hadid have an unknown half-sister Aydan Nix

Gigi and Bella Hadid have shared the news of a family member many didn’t know existed, their half-sister, Aydan Nix.

The 23-year-old, who is making her way in the fashion world as a designer, stylist, and influencer, has a striking resemblance to the supermodel siblings.

Her story came to light through a statement Gigi, 30, and Bella, 28, gave to the Daily Mail, confirming that Aydan is the daughter of their father, Mohamed Hadid, and Terri Hatfield Dull.

“Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy,” Gigi and Bella explained. “Aydan was born and raised in Florida, growing up with the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19.”

It was only after his passing that Aydan took a genetic test out of curiosity and discovered she was biologically connected to the Hadid family.

“The trio first connected in late 2023,” the sisters revealed. Since then, Gigi and Bella have “embraced Aydan with open arms.”

Aydan recently graduated from the Parsons School of Design in New York City and has already spent time with all the Hadids — including Mohamed, 78. While he hasn’t publicly acknowledged her, he is said to be “cordial and pleasant” toward her, according to a family source.

However, the same source noted that he has not provided financial support and that their relationship is one marked by “mutual respect” and “discretion.”

“We’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family,” said Gigi and Bella. “As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations — with Aydan included — about how to support and protect her.”

They also asked the public to respect her boundaries. “Nix and her family value their privacy,” they added, urging others to “honor her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York.”

Aydan’s early years included being an honor student and cheerleader at a prep school in Orlando. She also worked a summer job delivering Domino’s Pizza before moving to New York to pursue fashion.

While attending Parsons, she interned with stylists and photographers and took on a job as a commissioned sales associate at Harley’s, a vintage clothing store.

Though Mohamed was reportedly planning to attend her graduation earlier this month, he canceled about a week beforehand.

In addition to Gigi, Bella, and now Aydan, Mohamed is also the father of Anwar Hadid, 25, with Yolanda Hadid, and daughters Marielle, 44, and Alana, 39, from his first marriage to Mary Butler.