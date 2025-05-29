Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara on working as AGT’s celebrity judges

Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara have recently shared their experience working as celebrity judges in 20th season of America’s Got Talent on NBC.

While speaking to Deadline, Simon and Sofia revealed how they approached the show as judges.

Simon often “gets very nervous” before they started filming the first day.

The British judge said that after filming the first day of the competition show, he thought, “it’s over,” but when day two came, Simon noted, “you have these moments when you are like, ‘Oh my God, where did you come, up.”

Sofia, on the other hand, mentioned that as judges they’re “always surprised, which is super weird because you think after 20 years, I mean, I’ve only been [doing it for] six seasons”.

“It feels amazing to be surprised because we’ve seen it all,” stated the Modern Family actress.

Sofia further said, “Magic is magic. You think dancing is dancing. But no, they figure out how to make it feel fresh and new and still wow us.”

Interestingly, Simon also pointed out that a lot has been changed after AGT started with social media.

“We might see an act on TikTok and then they come on our show and it’s a different experience,” he disclosed.

Simon explained, “You’re doing something in your bedroom, and then they come in front of 4,000 people, and it’s completely different.”

Sofia further said that the audiences from social media and traditional media are different.

“I don’t see a grandmother sitting watching TikTok or like a younger kid, but AGT is watched by families,” added the actress.