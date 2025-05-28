Miley Cyrus exposes terrifying health scare ahead of big release

Miley Cyrus surprises fans with recent update ahead of visual album 'Something Beautiful'

Miley Cyrus recently took a trip down memory lane, opening up a serious health scare she experienced over Thanksgiving last year.

The 32-year-old, who garnered recognition for her role as Hannah Montana in the 2006 Disney Channel series, spoke candidly about the “disgusting” infection she suffered.

In an exclusive appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday May 22, the We Can’t Stop hitmaker recalled, “I caught something. My leg began to disintegrate… around the kneecap area. And then the doctor goes, ‘Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection?’ I had to tell him. To have a surgeon look at you and say, ‘Yuck…’ They open up cadavers. They see inside the guts of humans, and they’re looking at me, telling me I’m disgusting. And they do brain operations!”

Notably, the American singer sustained the injury at the Hollywood Walk of Fame while filming the music video for her upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful.

Later in the interview, the Flowers hitmaker joked, “Have you been to the Walk of Fame in the middle of the night? I thought it was my last day.”

For the unversed, Something Beautiful, is set to release on Friday, May 30.