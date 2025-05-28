Deborra-Lee Furness reacts to Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster moving in together

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster move in together, Deborra-Lee Furness reacts

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are reportedly taking a big step forward in their relationship, and the news is said to be difficult for his estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

According to a source who spoke to Australian outlet New Idea, the former Music Man co-stars are now living together in Jackman’s New York City penthouse.

“They’re inseparable,” the insider shared. “[Sutton is] slowly migrating her things over to Hugh’s place.”

The move reportedly hasn’t been easy on Furness, who once shared the home with Jackman. The source claimed, “She’s shattered knowing Sutton is making the penthouse her own — the place she poured her soul into.”

There’s also concern about how fast Jackman is moving in his new relationship.

“She wants him to be happy — he deserves it and so do the kids, but Hugh’s completely green when it comes to dating. She’s concerned he’s leaping into living with someone else way too soon,” the insider added.

Another friend close to the situation echoed the emotional weight of the transition for Furness.

“It’s almost unreal [for Deborra] seeing Sutton reap the rewards of all those years of her supporting Hugh.”

Furness, 69, reportedly filed for divorce from the X-Men actor, 56, last Friday after both parties finalized terms privately.

A source told the Daily Mail, “There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, [Deborra] got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure.”

The couple, who were married for nearly three decades, share two adopted children — son Oscar, 25, and daughter Ava, 19.

Despite the end of their marriage, they’re said to be focused on their roles as parents.

“They have worked out the details in advance and everything is ironed out in terms of a settlement, alimony and the expenses for the future of their children.” The source added that both are “fully committed to being the best parents that they can be.”