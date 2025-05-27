Jennifer Lopez to rock Las Vegas again with new residency

Jennifer Lopez set to begin her 'Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas' tour

Jennifer Lopez thrilled her fans with an exciting announcement about her second Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

The If You Had My Love singer, who garnered recognition for her 1999 debut single, is set to begin the new residency later this year.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, May 27, the 55-year-old hitmaker posted a picture promoting Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas, along with a big announcement in the caption.

She penned, “SURPRISE JLOVERS! We’re back! I’m doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Dec 30 – Jan 3, & select dates in March! Tickets on sale Friday, June 6 at 10 AM PT.”

The new shows will mark her second Las Vegas residency, following Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, which ran from 2016 and 2018 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

This comes on the heels of the Dance Again singer fulfilling her hosting duties at the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday, May 26.

The big night featured a six-minute opening performance on the Fontainebleau Las Vegas stage.

Additionally, tickets for the Colosseum residency go on sale at 10 AM PT on Friday, June 6 via Ticketmaster.

For the unversed, the much-awaited tour will kick off on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 in Pontevedra, Spain, and wrap up on Saturday, March 28, 2026 in Las Vegas.