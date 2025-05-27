Halsey celebrates 1 year anniversary with fiance Avan Jogia

Halsey celebrates engagement anniversary with fiance Avan Jogia

Halsey is marking a special moment in her relationship with fiancé Avan Jogia, and she’s sharing the love with fans.

“today is 1 yr since the dark magic worked and this fine ass man asked me to marry him,” the 30-year-old singer wrote on Instagram on Monday, May 26. “be still my beating heart.” The post included a clip from the Energy Angel music video, which was directed by Jogia, 33.

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, uses she/they pronouns.

The couple first sparked dating rumors back in September 2023 after they were seen getting cozy in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by Page Six. Not long after, Us Weekly reported that things were heating up between the two.

“He’s been with her day and night,” a source shared at the time. “While she’s working or with her son, Avan’s been there to support her. He even goes on errands and coffee runs. They seem like a good team.”

In October 2023, Halsey confirmed their romance by posting several Instagram photos of the two at the Luis De Javier fashion show.

Fast forward to 2024, and Halsey made it clear that they’re engaged. When an X user posted, “Halsey says she hopes to marry boyfriend Avan Jogia,” the singer replied, “***fiancé Avan Jogia.”

Now, one year after Jogia popped the question, it’s clear the couple is still going strong — and Halsey couldn’t be happier.