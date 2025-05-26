John Krasinski offers key tip to Domhnall Gleeson for ‘The Office’ spinoff

John Krasinski offers key tips to Domhnall Gleeson for ‘The Office’ spinoff

John Krasinski, who played the beloved role of Jim Halpert in The Office, is now passing the torch to Domhnall Gleeson as he takes on a similar role in the show's spinoff.

Gleeson is set to star as Ned in the series, The Paper, and received some good advice from Krasinski about his role.

During the premiere of Fountain of Youth, the Harry Potter star told to the People magazine, "He was wonderful. I mean, his big advice that he gave me was to do it."

Gleeson also shared he received support from The Office lead Steve Carell, adding, "And the same with Steve Carell, another just wonderful actor who I'd worked with before."

"Their advice was, if it's Greg Daniels, you should do it because getting to work with him is a treat that not many people get to have," he explained referring to the developer of both The Office and The Paper.

The Revenant actor shared that Krasinski and Carell's encouragement is the reason why he had the opportunity and he is "so happy and thrilled" to be part of the franchise now.

Gleesan stated that if the two actors had warned him against it and called it a "nightmare", he would have backed out.

The Paper also stars Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman and Tim Key. It is set to premiere in September 2025.