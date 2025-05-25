 
Riley Keough showers Priscilla Presley with love on special occasion

By Web Desk
May 25, 2025
Riley Keough made sure to make her grandmother Priscilla Presley’s special day more memorable with a sweet gesture.

Celebrating Priscilla’s milestone birthday, Riley, 35, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 24, to repost a throwback photo of the American businesswoman and actress as she turned 80.

"HBD Queen [sparkling heart emoji]," the Daisy Jonas and The Six actress wrote in the caption of a picture featuring her maternal grandparent from the 1960s.

The vintage photo showed Elvis Presley’s wife posing in the driver’s seat of a car while wearing a floral-inspired headband.

It is pertinent to note that Priscilla’s son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia—from a relationship with Marco Garibaldi— hasn’t wished his mother, unlike last year.

Garcia previously marked his mother's 79th birthday by sharing a montage of photos on his Instagram, which included snapshots of the family celebrating the occasion at a Beverly Hills restaurant.

Though the 38-year-old remained quiet on his mother’s latest birthday, he did post a heartfelt tribute for her earlier this month.

On May 11, he wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to my whole world. I love you, mama," with a photo of the adorable mother-son duo.

Notably, Priscilla's birthday celebrations come a month after she revealed that she will be debuting a new memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, on September 23.