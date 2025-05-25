Riley Keough showers Priscilla Presley with love on special occasion

Riley Keough made sure to make her grandmother Priscilla Presley’s special day more memorable with a sweet gesture.

Celebrating Priscilla’s milestone birthday, Riley, 35, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 24, to repost a throwback photo of the American businesswoman and actress as she turned 80.

"HBD Queen [sparkling heart emoji]," the Daisy Jonas and The Six actress wrote in the caption of a picture featuring her maternal grandparent from the 1960s.

The vintage photo showed Elvis Presley’s wife posing in the driver’s seat of a car while wearing a floral-inspired headband.

It is pertinent to note that Priscilla’s son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia—from a relationship with Marco Garibaldi— hasn’t wished his mother, unlike last year.

Garcia previously marked his mother's 79th birthday by sharing a montage of photos on his Instagram, which included snapshots of the family celebrating the occasion at a Beverly Hills restaurant.

Though the 38-year-old remained quiet on his mother’s latest birthday, he did post a heartfelt tribute for her earlier this month.

On May 11, he wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to my whole world. I love you, mama," with a photo of the adorable mother-son duo.

Notably, Priscilla's birthday celebrations come a month after she revealed that she will be debuting a new memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, on September 23.