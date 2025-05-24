Prince Harry receives upsetting update from UK year after King’s brutal move

Prince Harry has another heartbreak awaiting him as Palace officials making big plans about the royal's beloved home, nearly a year after he was reduced to tears over father's harsh move.

Following their wedding in 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were granted Frogmore Cottage by the late Queen Elizabeth along with their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple left their senior royal positions in 2020 and moved to the US to start an independent life from the firm. However, it wasn’t until Harry released his explosive memoir, Spare, in January 2023 when it was announced that the Sussexes were evicted from their Windsor home.

The decision was finalised in in June 2024. According to royal author Tom Quinn, the move was devastating to Harry as he saw it as a “vindictive” action. King Charles’s younger son was left “absolutely furious and in tears” after the announcement.

Now, it seems that the King is taking measures to teach his son another lesson following his latest BBC outburst after losing his security appeal against the UK Home Office.

According to property buying agent Robin Edwards there are multiple options for Frogmore Cottage’s future.

“It is likely that the Royal Family will want to find a practical use for Frogmore Cottage rather than leave it sitting empty, as allowing a property of this scale and significance to remain vacant could be controversial,” he told Marie Claire.

The property expert revealed that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank had taken up Frogmore temporarily from November 2020 'til May 2022, but they also have moved to Portugal.

Moreover, they also have their Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace. Meanwhile, as Prince Andrew continues to resist leaving his Royal Lodge, now officials are planning to lease the property to “a high-profile tenant, particularly someone with strong royal connections”.

Edwards also noted that the King could also utilise the property for “visiting dignitaries or guests, as it would make an ideal accommodation choice for those attending events at Windsor Castle”.

Despite what happens to Frogmore, it gives a clear indication of how the King is seemingly reasserting his message to his estranged son about his return.

The Duke will bound to be left “gutted” once again especially after he had expressed his desire to reconcile with his family.