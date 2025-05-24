Meghan Markle shares new message amid growing 'confusion' around As Ever

Meghan Markle issued a delightful update amid the growing speculations about her lifestyle brand As Ever's future.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex announced on February 18 in a selfie-style video that she has rebranded American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.

Dressed in a white shirt and sitting in her Montecito home garden, Meghan said at the time that this new special chapter of her life is an "extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the every day."

On April 2, the first batch of products went live on As Ever's website and within 24 hours, the former Suits actress revealed that all items sold out.

She extended a heartfelt gratitude towards her fans and well-wishers for "celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing."

However, since then, Meghan and her team failed to restock products on her website, raising confusion among her target audience about the brand's authenticity.

Amid the chaos, the Duchess of Sussex released a delightful photo of her on As Ever's official Instagram page.

In the shared image, Meghan was seen smiling and cooking in a well-organised kitchen.

The message alongside the picture reads, "Stir, sip, repeat — savoring moments slow and sweet this holiday weekend."

It has been said that Meghan dropped a major hint about As Ever comeback with her latest move. However, no official announcement has been made.