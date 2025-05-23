Brad Pitt brings back 'Fight Club' era look as he breaks cover

Brad Pitt is revisiting one of his most memorable looks from one of his most iconic eras.
As reported by Page Six, the 61-year-old actor was photographed driving around Los Angeles on Thursday, May 22, debuting a freshly shaved buzzcut that instantly sparked ‘90s nostalgia.
It was a sharp contrast to the wispy hair and rugged beard he was sporting earlier this year, opting for a clean, closely cropped hairstyle and a fresh shave in their place.
Dressed down in a white shirt jacket and oversized aviators, Pitt looked effortlessly cool behind the wheel. It was as though he hadn’t aged a day since Fight Club.
Pitt’s buzzcut has long been tied to some of his most iconic roles. From Tyler Durden in Fight Club (1999) to the slick Rusty Ryan in Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and the lethal charm of Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005), the shaved look is practically a cinematic signature.
While it’s unclear what prompted the transformation, some speculate he may be prepping for a new role following the wrap of his upcoming Formula One movie.
Notably, the look runs in the family.
Both his daughter Shiloh and son Knox with ex-wife Angelina Jolie have rocked buzzcuts in recent years, with Shiloh even going pink in 2023.
