Kristen Stewart spills real reason behind directing ‘Chronology of Water’

Kristen Stewart has recently revealed the real reason behind directing Chronology of Water at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

While speaking at the Deadline #Cannes2025 Studio, the actress turned director said that the stories that fuel their life, must be “designed” from an “internal place”.

Kristen noted that some prescribed stories that showcase explicit violation are “shoved into our faces down our throats” are relatable or not”.

The Spencer star explained, “Having a female body in this day and age walking around with it, we are stolen from thievery is like wild.”

Reflecting on the movie’s theme based on true story of trauma and abuse, Kristen mentioned that she wanted to make this movie was “to screw with form because it really is so much”.

The Sacramento actress mentioned that talking about Lidia’s memoir or looking at what movie is all about, “it becomes immediately reductive”.

“Because it’s not about what happened to Lidia Yuknavitch in the movie, it’s what happens to us all and how can we sort of internalise the violence which is I know it sounds dramatic but it’s true,” pointed out Kristen.

The Underwater actress stated, “It’s incredibly violent to be a woman… It’s really visceral to take the pain and make it feel good.”

“The only way you can do that is to reframe it and like reword it,” added Kristen.