‘The Devil Wears Prada’ shares exciting news about its sequel

The Devil Wears Prada announced a thrilling update about its much-awaited sequel.

The 2006 fashion-comedy film studio has now officially revealed the upcoming sequel’s release date.

As per Variety, the film is set for its theatrical release on May 1, 2026.

Although, it was reported last year that Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep will be reprising their roles, no cast members have been officially confirmed.

Earlier this year, Stanly Tucci, who starred in the original film told the outlet, "I know they’re working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information."

The Devil Wears Prada is a novel adaptation by Lauren Weisberger. The story is based on a young woman’s nightmarish experience working at a fashion magazine.

Streep starred as Miranda Priestly, the all-powerful editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway magazine. Hathaway was Andrea Sachs, a fresh-faced journalism graduate who gets the job as Priestly’s assistant.

Meanwhile, Blunt is Priestley’s harried first assistant who trains Andres. Tucci plays Nigel, a longtime fashion editor at Runway who takes Andrea under his wing and introduces her to Runway’s fashion closet.

Reportedly, the sequel follows Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.