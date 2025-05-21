Jessica Biel opens up on finding catharsis through acting

Jessica Biel has recently opened up on finding catharsis through acting.

Speaking to PEOPLE at The Better Sister premiere in NYC on May 20, the Bleeding Heart actress explained how portraying her various characters “is always cathartic no matter what I'm doing”.

Jessica noted, “You're finding something that is in your life that is parallel to something that you understand or a touch point that you can connect to that your character is going through.”

“Sometimes it's abstract, sometimes it's very linear,” remarked the 43-year-old.

Reflecting on acting process, The Book Of Love actress pointed out that she could “understand sometimes feeling like you have put on a happy face or smile and kind of grin and bear it”.

Jessica, who started working at the age of 14, further said, “I've definitely done that in my past before.”

“I understand wanting to hide some of my personal life or you know, just keep something sacred,” mentioned the Accidental Love actress.

Jessica added, “I think my character does that in a very dysfunctional way, and I think I do it a little bit more functionally.”

Meanwhile, The Better Sister will premiere on May 29 on Prime Video.