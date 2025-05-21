King Charles avoids open warfare with Prince Harry

King Charles III believes in Peace and reconciliation as he avoids open warfare with everyone, particularly with his youngest son Prince Harry despite the Duke's claims and allegations against the royals.

The 76-year-old is said to be aware the only way out of this mess is to reunite and ‘not to build a mountain of resentment’, a source has claimed.

The monarch, who's not slowing down while receiving his cancer treatment, has still not given up making amends with the Sussexes.

Despite all of the revelations and allegations fired from the Montecito couple, the King believes he will one day be reunited with his son and they will move forward, a source previously told told The Telegraph.

The two sides want to heal rifts, each keen to build bridges but convinced that the ball is in the other’s court. There is even thought to have been no contact between the father-son duo.

“In many ways, the royal family is no different to any other family and it will be their normality, rather than their uniqueness, which offers their greatest chance of reconciliation. Although Harry resents the role he was dealt within the institution, it is the fact that they are father and son that will bring them back together,” the source claimed.

However, the insider said that it was the King’s view that they would reconcile. “What father does not forgive their son?” he added.

Some royal commentators and historians also believe the King will be eager to heal the rift to try to move on.

Jonathan Dimbleby, previously speaking on the BBC’s program, said: “If he [Harry] wants reconciliation, I don’t understand how you do it by metaphorically sitting in your Apache firing potshots at people who aren’t going to answer back, as he must very well know.”