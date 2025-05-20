'The Penguin' starring Colin Farrell scrapped after first season?

Colin Farrell to star as Penguin in upcoming 'Batman' sequel

Colin Farrell starrer The Penguin has just received a disappointing update that might leave fans upset.

The eight episodic miniseries backed by HBO Max based on DC comics character 'Penguin' aired in September 2024.

Ever since the first season concluded, fans have been waiting to hear an exciting announcement regarding the renewal of the show for another season.

The limited series has recently been submitted for Emmy consideration in the category of the Outstanding Limited series. This indicates that the makers see the series as solitary.

However, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros Television Group and WBD US Networks Channing Dungey maintained earlier that he ‘would never say never to another season.

He told Deadline, "I think if we can get the creative stars to line up in the right way, and the talent is available – because we certainly wouldn’t want to do this without Colin and Cristin [Milioti] and that team – I would say it’s definitely a possibility, but there’s nothing in the works at the moment."

Farrell’s crime drama is developed by Lauren LeFranc for HBO. The show also features Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Mark Strong and others.