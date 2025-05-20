Tom Cruise reveals how he would like to spend Father’s Day

Tom Cruise has recently revealed how he would love to celebrate this year’s Father’s Day.

The Top Gun star, who shares two children with ex-wife Nicole Kidman and one daughter with former wife Katie Holmes, opened up about his simple yet ideal Father’s Day plans.

“Just having fun,” said the 62-year-old while speaking exclusively to E! News at the Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning red carpet premiere in New York City May 18.

Tom noted that Father’s Day for him is all about “making movies, big adventures and having a great time”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Jack Reacher actor talked about his mind-boggling stunts in the air and underwater in the new Mission Impossible movie.

“You start doing it and you start thinking about it, these things are wild,” he told the outlet.

Tom mentioned that this “underwater sequence and everything, it was very challenging figuring this out”.

The Knight And Day actor pointed out that he “flies airplanes, jets, aerobatics, formations and helicopters” for the movie.

Tom dished that the audiences, “whatever they see in the trailer, it's not even close to what they're going to see on the big screen”.

“You can't even think about or perceive what's going to come for these people,” added the actor.