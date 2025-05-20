Denzel Washington receives surprise honour at Cannes Film Festival

Denzel Washington marks another major milestone at Cannes Film Festival

Denzel Washington, legendary man who's given the audience unforgettable performances over the years, got a big surprise at the Cannes Film Festival.

Denzel Washington was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

The 70-year-old actor was there for the premiere of his latest film Highest 2 Lowest and it was director Spike Lee who presented him with the prestigious award.

To make sure Denzel could attend, Cannes even adjusted its schedule, fitting his trip in between performances of Othello in New York, where he was just taking a rare day off.

However, the moment was a beautiful reminder of the actor's legendary status in the film industry and the respect he received over the years.

Handing the award over to Denzel, Spike said: "This is my brother, right here."

"This is a total surprise for me!" the actor responded.

The festival typically awards one or two honorary Palmes each year, with Robert De Niro receiving his during the opening night this time.

For the unversed, Robert's award was announced ahead of time, but surprise honours aren’t uncommon. In 2022, Tom Cruise was unexpectedly given an honorary Palme d'Or just before the screening of Top Gun: Maverick.