Eva Longoria unpacks drama with 'trunks' of Glamour at Cannes

Eva Longoria surprises fans with her 'six trunks' appearance

Eva Longoria unveiled the secret behind her stunning red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, arriving in France with “six trunks of dresses”.

The Desperate Housewives star, who garnered recognition for her role as Gabrielle Solis in the 2004 hit series, came fully prepared for the film festival on Tuesday, May 13.

In an exclusive conversation with People, the American actress credited her stylist Maeve Reilly for her gorgeous look.

Speaking to the outlet, she said, “I have a whole team that think of the color of the summer and the fabric that we need to do and we can’t repeat the beading, because we already did the beading, and we can’t do this neckline, we’ve done that neckline. You’re getting photographed all the time, and so each look kind of carries its weight.

Reflecting on her “six trunks of dresses, Eva added, “So curating the week of Cannes and arriving with six trunks of dresses and changes and shoes and bags and jewelry. I mean, it’s a lot.”

The 50-year-old star attended the festival at the Palais des Festivals in France with her entire family, including her son, Santiago Enrique Bastón.

Later in the conversation, the Devious Maids alum said her standout fashion moments at Cannes happen “when all of it is working together”.

For the unversed, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Katy Perry were also in attendance.