North West all smiles as Kim Kardashian's moving act in court grabs attention

Kim Kardashian's eldest and talented daughter North West, turned heads with a rockstar-inspired look while catching a movie in Calabasas on Wednesday.

The 11-year-old, daughter of Kanye West and Kim, wore a black Chrome Hearts shirt paired with sneakers.

Elevating her edgy appearance, North sported boxer braids, spiked sunglasses, a black-and-white striped manicure and layered silver jewellery including an $11.95 'I Love Boobies' bracelet.

Adding to her accessorised flair, North recently surprised her mom with a custom anklet featuring the birthstones of all her siblings- an extravagant Mother's Day gift valued at $50,000.

Kim Kardashian, who shares North with ex-husband Kanye 'Ye' West, is also the mother of Saint,9, Chicago, and Psalm,5. Kim finalised their divorce in 2021.

Meanwhile, in a remarkable show of grace, Kim Kardashian forgave one of the masterminds behind the traumatic Paris jewellery heist that took place during Fashion Wek in 2016.

In the latest episode of the Mail's The Trial: The Kim Kardashian Heist,' crime reporters detailed the emotional moment when the 44-year-old reality star appeared in court on Tuesday to testify against the so-called evidence 'Grandpa Gang'-a group of elderly robbers who orchestrated the high-profile crime.