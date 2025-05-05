'Lilo and Stitch' director finally addresses controversy over 'Pleakley, Jumba' characters

Disney backed 'Lilo & Stitch' is coming out in theatres on May 21

2002 Lilo & Stitch has been transformed into a live-action version, which is heading to the big screens in no time.

Fans are excited to see the blue alien creating chaos in the life of Lilo and her sister Nani.

Ever since the trailer released, it created great excitement, and fans can’t wait to see the film. However, there were some people, who started a controversy over character changes after the first look came out.

They noticed that something was off with the 'Jumba' and 'Pleakley' characters played by Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen.

Fans thought the characters looked terrifying in the live action version. One critic wrote on Reddit, “OK fine, only criticism I have with the lilo and stitch trailer is how Pleakley has a human disguise instead of his cross dressing,”

“A Pleakley not indulging in fabulous wigs and women’s wear isn’t Pleakley at all.”

Director Dean Fleischer Camp has finally broken his silence over the matter. He admitted that him and the makers are bringing something different this time.

While speaking with SFX Magazine, he added, "We're doing something a little different with Jumba and Pleakley."

"It's my favourite kind of story. The audience is going to find themselves falling into a trapdoor of emotion at some point."

Slated to release on May 21, the Lilo & Stitch movie is going to star Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, Chris Sanders and Tia Carrere in significant roles.