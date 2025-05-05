Prince Louis has everyone smiling with his VE Day antics

Prince Louis is once again making headlines for his cheeky antics.

The youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate joined the Royal Family, along his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the 80th anniversary celebration of VE Day in central London.

King Charles led the nation's VE Day commemorations, marking the end of Second World War in Europe, while the occasion was solemn and historic, it was Louis' playful behaviour that caught he attention of royal fans.

As the royals sat among veterans watching the parade, Louis appeared to tease his older brother George in a lighthearted moment. When George brushed his hair away from his face, seven-year-Louis cheekily mimicked him by flicking his own hair in a playful gesture-a moment that quickly charmed viewers.

For those unaware, the royal family is set for a busy schedule over the next four days.

