Ana de Armas reveals how she learned English

Ana de Armas has recently revealed how she learned English in a video interview.

In a new YouTube interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Cuban-Spanish star confirmed her statement she made while hosting Saturday Night Live.

During the show, Ana opened up that she learned English by watching Friends show and even called Matthew Perry’s character Chandler Bing the best tutor.

“One of the ways I had to learn the language was to listen it first and therefore I had to turn the TV on.

The Ghosted actress mentioned, “Friends was one of the shows that I watched with English subtitles so I could put it together and process the accent.”

Ana also added Sex and the City show that she noted was “helpful for many other reasons”.

After moving from Cuba to Los Angeles, the Deep Water actress could only speak Spanish and basic English.

Therefore, Ana explained that she pushed herself to learn English within two years.

“I am still working on my language and after reaching LA I definitely was not prepared for big auditions and meetings,” recalled the 37-year-old.

Ana further said she “was not afraid of it because every language that you have to learn, the most difficult thing was to learn idioms and mostly slangs to blend in”.

Meanwhile, Ana also made shocking confession about Tom Hanks.

The actress opened up that she had a huge crush on Forrest Gump actor.

“I loved Tom… he’s so handsome in Splash and in everything. I don’t know I haven’t met this man and I hope I never do,” quipped Ana.